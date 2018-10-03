'We say no': Manitoba defies Ottawa by killing its carbon tax plan

The Manitoba government is cancelling its carbon tax.

Premier Brian Pallister announced in the legislature today that he will defy the federal government's carbon pricing strategy and drop the carbon tax from his climate strategy.

His government was proposing a flat carbon price of $25 per tonne, while the federal government plan's would start at $10 per tonne in 2018 and rise by $10 per year until it hit a $50 mark by 2022.

Pallister said Wednesday it's become clear the federal government would not respect Manitoba's plan.

Ottawa's plan would impose an escalating tax that would threaten jobs and the province's economy, Pallister claimed.

He said Manitoba is not being given enough credit by Ottawa for its green economy, which includes the use of hydroelectricity.

"We are given absolutely no credit for this," Pallister said.

"Therefore, our course of action is clear. The federal government says Manitobans are not doing enough to protect the environment. We say no."

Pallister did not immediately say if there would be any other changes to his climate plan.

More to come ...