Manitoba will challenge federal carbon tax in court

The Manitoba government will go to court over Ottawa's imposition of a carbon tax.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday his government would launch a legal challenge against the federal government, which followed through on imposing its new levy on Monday.

"We're going to court — sadly," he told reporters, after refusing for months to commit to a court challenge after surprisingly withdrawing his own carbon tax scheme.

Pallister said his government has a unique argument to make since it was already proposing a carbon tax before he backed away once the federal Liberal government said it would proceed with its escalating tax instead.

He said his province's legal argument is stronger now that the federal backstop has been imposed.

Pallister said he would withdraw his court challenge if either the joint Ontario-Saskatchewan court challenge succeeds or the Trudeau government is defeated in the next federal election.