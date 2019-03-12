Manitoba will challenge federal carbon tax in court
Province has unique argument since it planned to impose its own carbon tax, Pallister says
The Manitoba government will go to court over Ottawa's imposition of a carbon tax.
Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday his government would launch a legal challenge against the federal government, which followed through on imposing its new levy on Monday.
"We're going to court — sadly," he told reporters, after refusing for months to commit to a court challenge after surprisingly withdrawing his own carbon tax scheme.
Pallister said his government has a unique argument to make since it was already proposing a carbon tax before he backed away once the federal Liberal government said it would proceed with its escalating tax instead.
He said his province's legal argument is stronger now that the federal backstop has been imposed.
Pallister said he would withdraw his court challenge if either the joint Ontario-Saskatchewan court challenge succeeds or the Trudeau government is defeated in the next federal election.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.