Pallister compares carbon-tax challenge to goaltending rather than offence

Premier Brian Pallister is using a hockey analogy to suggest Manitoba is taking a less aggressive approach than other Prairie provinces when it comes to challenging the federal carbon tax.

Pallister suggested Friday that Manitoba's carbon-tax challenge amounts to goaltending while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are playing offence in their own legal challenges.

"What Premier Moe and Premier Kenney are doing is they're trying to get the Hart Trophy," Pallister told reporters at a Manitoba Legislative Building news conference, referring the award handed out each year by the National Hockey League to its most valuable player.

"They're fighting to just not have a carbon tax in their provinces. What we're doing is trying to get the Vezina," he said, referring to the NHL award for best goaltender.

"We're trying to safeguard our province. We're trying to make sure that we do the right thing in the right way for Manitobans."

Pallister wants Ottawa to approve a flat carbon tax that gives Manitoba credit for billions of dollars in debt it has taken on to develop clean hydroelectric power that serves this province as well as Saskatchewan and Wisconsin.

Interest on that debt amounts to $800 million this year alone, Pallister said, suggesting that works out to an annual carbon tax of more than $720 a head.

Pallister is fighting the federal tax in court — both as an intervener in the Saskatchewan government's case before the Supreme Court of Canada next month and in Manitoba's own case in Federal Court. There is no date set for the Manitoba case yet.

Pallister said his government filed a 57-page written argument Friday.

At the same time, Pallister said he is open to reaching an agreement with Ottawa to allow a flat tax.

Pallister also said Friday the provincial budget, slated for release on March 11, will include some concrete measures to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

He would not commit to including a carbon tax in that budget.

The Pallister government planned to institute a $25-a-tonne carbon tax in 2017, but the federal government said that was not high enough and imposed its own on Manitoba and three other provinces.

The federal levy is to rise each year until it hits $50 per tonne in 2022.