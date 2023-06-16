'Everything seems so dark and gloomy' in aftermath of fatal bus crash, mayor of grieving Manitoba city says

Pavement scored by tire marks, scorched grass and pieces of debris are the tangible evidence left at the scene of one of Manitoba's deadliest crashes.

But there is now a weight, a grief in a community struggling to comprehend the deaths of 15 people and injuries to 10 others.

"Literally, everybody in town knows somebody that was on that bus," said David Bosiak, mayor of Dauphin. "Right now it's just dealing with the magnitude of this and how everybody is impacted."

A semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying 25 people, mostly seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area, collided on the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 5, just north of Carberry, on Thursday morning.

The bus was headed to a casino in Carberry, on a day trip from Dauphin. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m., where witnesses described smoke and flames coming from the small bus and front end of the semi.

Flags fly at half-mast outside of Dauphin's city hall on Friday. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

Police and fire responders laid tarps on the ground and blocked areas from public view as they worked on the victims.

The drivers of the bus and truck are among the survivors. RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson said it appears the bus was heading south on Highway 5 and crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it was hit.

He declined to speculate on the cause or circumstances of the crash, but said the investigation continues and criminal charges are a possibility.

The Trans-Canada Highway fully reopened in both directions just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Bosiak spoke in single words when asked Friday morning how his community was doing: "Shock. Sadness. Concern."

Words of support have been flooding in and helping people through some of the raw emotions, he said.

"It's honestly been overwhelming, both from far and near. We've had people reach out from literally coast to coast," Bosiak said.

"It's going to be hard. This is a tough slog, absolutely. But just knowing that others are feeling for us here is really important."

A family support centre has been set up in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Dauphin, a western Manitoba city of around 8,000 located about 150 kilometres north of Carberry.

"We're doing the best we can at the current time and obviously, as the day goes on, and tomorrow and next week and beyond, people will cope in their own way," Bosiak said.

"It's obviously extremely hard to be optimistic at this time, but I would say that our community is tight knit and strong and we'll get through it. It will be hard and it will hurt a lot of people, but the sun will come up eventually tomorrow.

"That's so hard to see right now because everything seems so dark and gloomy."

The crash has raised comparisons to the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018, when 16 people were killed and 13 injured in a crash with a semi-trailer on a rural Saskatchewan highway.

Manitoba RCMP have said they are turning to their Saskatchewan counterparts for direction in looking into the Manitoba crash. At the same time, Bosiak has turned to Humboldt for help in setting up supports for his community.

He's had preliminary discussions with some people from the Saskatchewan town about how they dealt with things in the immediate aftermath.

"We're just trying to figure out, are people going to want to meet and gather somewhere? Will there be a need for that? Will people want to do that on their own or in a group?" he said.

"So those are the things we're being absolutely as sensitive as we can be about. We're just trying not to do anything wrong, without knowing what to do."

Dauphin's city hall is next door to the Active Living Centre for seniors and Bosiak said city administration will touch base with the centre to see what they are planning and how they can work together.

"It's just a matter of connecting, communicating, letting people have some time to just grieve about it, and we'll see," he said.

Bosiak believes people in his community, who are in that dark and gloomy place, need to know they are on the minds of people. It's the one thing that can help right now.

"If you know someone from Dauphin, if you used to live here, or if you know someone who lives here now, just reach out — whether that's a phone call or a message or an email, whatever," he said.

"Just letting us know that you're thinking about us is extremely important right now, and we'd appreciate that tremendously."