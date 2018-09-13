Don't touch (or toke) the merchandise: Manitoba cannabis stores can't offer samples

There won't be any free samples at your Manitoba cannabis store when pot becomes legal on Oct. 17.

In fact, you won't even be able to touch the cannabis before you buy it.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba released its requirements for cannabis stores Thursday, just over a month before recreational marijuana becomes legal on Oct. 17.

"The measures approved by LGCA's board set procedures and processes to prevent diversion of street cannabis into the licensed stores and to ensure retail sales only to people 19 years and older," Justice Minister and Attorney General Cliff Cullen said in a news release Thursday.

A seven-page document outlines general terms and conditions for retail cannabis licence holders in Manitoba. There are more rules based on the type of store, such as an employee delivery or third-party delivery store, with specific terms and conditions attached to each licence.

Stores are not allowed to sell plants or seeds and must display public service notices required by the cannabis authority, such as information about safe consumption.

They're also not allowed to take returns unless there's a recall or quality control issue.

A maximum of 30 grams of dried cannabis or the equivalent can be sold to a customer.

Retail stores must also:

Install a video surveillance system that records clear, colour, time-stamped images of all interior areas of a cannabis store, including the storage area and exterior entrances.

Do background checks on prospective employees.

Make sure everyone involved in selling marijuana has finished the required Smart Choices training course, which will be offered in class by LGCA inspectors, the authority's website says.

Verify customers' ages using photo identification to make sure they're 19 or older.

Maintain records of inventory, broken down into product received, available for sale, sold, not available for sale because it's on display, subject to a recall and disposed of.

Stores can't stay open past midnight or open before 8 a.m., and they can't allow customers to sample the product at the store.