Manitoba government eases holiday shopping restrictions, tightens rules on cannabis edibles

There will soon be more opportunities to shop for marijuana in Manitoba, but fewer places in which to consume it.

The provincial government has introduced bills that fulfil two promises from this year's election campaign.

One would lift restrictions on store openings on Sundays and holidays, with the exception of Remembrance Day hours, which will continue to be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The change had been sought by many businesses that want the ability to compete with online shopping, which can be done any day of the week.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says municipalities will continue to have the right to set their own limits if they choose.

The second bill would expand the province's ban on smoking cannabis in public places to also cover edible products, oils and other formats.

Both bills are before the legislature and it's not yet clear when they might become law.