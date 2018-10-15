Manitoba won't have enough cannabis to meet demand, distributor says

There will not be enough recreational cannabis to meet the demand in Manitoba, the provincial cannabis distributor is warning.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed Monday that "we are expecting that less product than anticipated will be available."

"As with the start-up of any new industry, there are a number of contributing factors to shortages, not the least of which is the volume of orders and quantities of cannabis requested across the country," spokesperson Susan Harrison said in a statement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and are working with retailers to coordinate product supply."

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries did not immediately share how bad it expects the shortage to be, or how long it would last.

Last year, the province announced it will use a hybrid public/private model for legal cannabis, meaning the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation will purchase cannabis from licensed producers and deliver it, or arrange for delivery, to approved, privately operated retail cannabis stores.

It is not known how many stores will be open by Wednesday, the date of legalization.