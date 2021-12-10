'Joyous moment' for young cancer patient as cattle auction raises $40K for CancerCare Manitoba

Cows at an auction usually don't sell more than once, but one calf at a special fundraiser organized by a 13-year-old cancer patient sold 11 times and raised more than $40,000.

"I did have tears, I was very emotional, and I was so thankful and happy that there are people who want to donate to help more kids like me have more tomorrows," said Heidi Braun.

For the last three years, she and her family have organized an annual fundraiser for pediatric patients with CancerCare Manitoba.

Braun was diagnosed with a chiasmatic optic pathway glioma when she was eight years old, and takes an oral form of chemotherapy every day after school.

"I've been on countless studies of different chemo and different combinations of drugs to try and help shrink the tumour that's inside my head," she said.

Normally the family holds an event at a local community centre in Plum Coulee, Man., 89 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, where the family lives on a farm.

That wasn't possible, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the family came up with the idea of the cattle auction.

A calf chosen by Heidi Braun sold 11 times at the auction, raising $40,000. (Submitted by Rachel Braun)

Heidi and her twin sister chose their favourite calf to sell at Winnipeg Livestock Sales.

"It was kinda hard for them, when their dad loaded it up and took it there," Rachel Braun, Heidi's mother, said.

"They always get connected with their calves and this was a special one, and they were hoping it would bring big dollars. And we never dreamed it would sell more than once, let alone 11 times, to bring in so much money."

After the first bidder won, they then asked if the calf could be sold again, to give others a chance to donate.

"And then it kept going on and on and on, and then eventually after 11 times, when somebody decided to keep it," Heidi said.

"You're pretty much speechless … our jaws were just dropped. It was emotional," Rachel said.

The fundraiser also brought in online donations.

Heidi was eight years old when she began her cancer treatments.

Since then, she's had many meetings, appointments in doctors' offices, and discussions about what her future holds.

Her cancer can't be treated with surgery or radiation because of where it is located.

"I don't really face many day-to-day challenges, but my vision in my left eye is not good at all," she said.

"And I take oral chemo at home and it usually doesn't make me feel too well, so I take it after school so that I can be at home for the evening."

Rachel, Heidi's mother, says the family appreciates the support of their community, including Winnipeg Livestock Sales and the people who donated.

"It was a very joyous moment, and to know that so many people care about the world of cancer," she said.