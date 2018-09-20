Manitoba curlers take home Winter Team of the Year at Canadian Sport Awards
Manitobans won big Thursday night at the Canadian Sport Awards in Ottawa.
Goaltender Sami Jo Small and husband also took home award
Curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and Jill Officer were at the awards to accept recognition when the Jennifer Jones' curling rink won Winter Team of the Year.
That wasn't the only award Jill Officer accepted Thursday night. Her sense of sportsmanship also won her the True Sport Award.
Goaltender Sami Jo Small and her partner Billy Bridges won the Inclusion award for their work helping to break down barriers to sport.
Full list of award winners:
- Female Athlete of the Year (summer): Brooke Henderson
- Female Athlete of the Year (winter): Kim Boutin
- Partners of the Year Award (summer): Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan
- Partners of the Year Award (winter): Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue
- Male Athlete of the Year (summer): Damian Warner
- Male Athlete of the Year (winter): Brian McKeever
- Team of the Year (summer): Men's Commonwealth Games basketball team
- Team of the Year (winter): Team Jennifer Jones
- National Initiative Award: John Gallo
- Athlete Rep of the Year: Iñaki Gomez
- Leadership in Sport Award: Michele O'Keefe
- AthletesCAN Social Responsibility Award: Mark Tewksbury
- True Sport Award: Jill Officer
- Bruce Kidd Leadership Award: Chandra Crawford
- Inclusion Award: Sami Jo Small and Billy Bridges
- People's Choice Award for Performance of the Year at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games: Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue
