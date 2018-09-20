Manitoba curlers take home Winter Team of the Year at Canadian Sport Awards

Manitobans won big Thursday night at the Canadian Sport Awards in Ottawa.

Curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and Jill Officer were at the awards to accept recognition when the Jennifer Jones' curling rink won Winter Team of the Year.

That wasn't the only award Jill Officer accepted Thursday night. Her sense of sportsmanship also won her the True Sport Award.

Goaltender Sami Jo Small and her partner Billy Bridges won the Inclusion award for their work helping to break down barriers to sport.

Full list of award winners: