Canadian Red Cross sending up to 8 nurses to Manitoba as province grapples with ICU crunch
Deployment will start Monday, run until at least Jan. 17, federal government spokesperson says
The Canadian Red Cross will send up to eight nurses to Manitoba in response to a request from the province earlier this week, a spokesperson for the federal government said on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair authorized the request for nurses for intensive care units, emergency rooms, acute care and general nursing, spokesperson Annie Cullinan said in an email.
The deployment will start on Dec. 20 and run until Jan. 17, with the possibility of an extension, Cullinan's email said.
She directed any specific questions about the deployment to the Red Cross, which did not immediately respond to a request from CBC News.
Blair tweeted about the deployment shortly after 2 p.m. CT.
"We will always be there to support Canadians," the federal minister wrote.
More to come
