Campfire restrictions put in place amid dry conditions, strong winds

Campers in Stephenfield Provincial Park will have to wait to roast marshmallows and hotdogs over their fire: The province has imposed a total ban on camp-fires in the park in southwestern Manitoba due to a weather system bringing high temperatures and strong winds.

In provincial parks in the Interlake and eastern Manitoba, campfires are only allowed in approved pits between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The restrictions are precautionary and will be reviewed once the weather changes, the province said in a news release.

The City of Winnipeg has asked people not to light fires — even in approved fire pits — over the next few days because of dry conditions and strong winds.

The wind could gust out of the south at up to 70 km/h on Friday afternoon, CBC meteorologist John Sauder reported.

That creates a significant risk of wildland fires because of the tinder dry conditions, the city said in a news release. Open-air fires, even in approved fire pits, are prohibited in the city when wind speeds exceed 25 km/h.

City crews have fought 96 wildland fires so far this year.

Fire crews are also warning people to be very careful disposing of cigarettes, particularly around any kind of vegetation.