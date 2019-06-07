Campfire restrictions put in place amid dry conditions, strong winds
Total fire ban in effect in Stephenfield Provincial Park
Campers in Stephenfield Provincial Park will have to wait to roast marshmallows and hotdogs over their fire: The province has imposed a total ban on camp-fires in the park in southwestern Manitoba due to a weather system bringing high temperatures and strong winds.
In provincial parks in the Interlake and eastern Manitoba, campfires are only allowed in approved pits between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The restrictions are precautionary and will be reviewed once the weather changes, the province said in a news release.
The City of Winnipeg has asked people not to light fires — even in approved fire pits — over the next few days because of dry conditions and strong winds.
The wind could gust out of the south at up to 70 km/h on Friday afternoon, CBC meteorologist John Sauder reported.
That creates a significant risk of wildland fires because of the tinder dry conditions, the city said in a news release. Open-air fires, even in approved fire pits, are prohibited in the city when wind speeds exceed 25 km/h.
City crews have fought 96 wildland fires so far this year.
Fire crews are also warning people to be very careful disposing of cigarettes, particularly around any kind of vegetation.