Manitoba premier appoints minister to new Indigenous reconciliation file after Eileen Clarke's resignation

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has named Alan Lagimodiere the province's first minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations.

The Métis member of the legislative assembly (MLA) for Selkirk was given the title in a cabinet shuffle on Thursday morning.

That change followed the resignation of Agassiz MLA Eileen Clarke as minister of Indigenous and northern relations.

Clarke confirmed Wednesday she resigned last week after Pallister suggested the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions.

Pallister was asked, following the swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers, to respond to a statement issued Thursday morning by Clarke. The former Indigenous relations minister said she felt her voice and others were not being heard in cabinet and that there are people across the province who are "disappointed with the representation they feel they are not getting" from the current government.

Pallister said Clarke and others are being heard by the "team."

"I think that it's an emotional time right now and I think It's a time of sadness for some but happiness for others so I'd like to focus today on the people that are going to be happy here as new appointees to our cabinet team," he said.

"And Eileen and I will continue to have the relationship that we've had that has been strong and supportive for a long, long time."

Pallister said he and Clarke have known each other since they were both 21 and he called her "a tremendous contributor" to the party.

'I'm not going to have a negative thing to say about Eileen Clarke," Pallister said, adding the government is pursuing an agenda "for change and reform" and anticipates Clarke will play a role in it.

Lagimodiere was born and raised in northern Manitoba and has been given a mandate to develop an agenda for reconciliation in consultation with First Nations, Métis and Inuit leaders, the province said.

Jon Reyes was also appointed to cabinet as minister of economic development and jobs.

The Waverley MLA — a former small business owner, Canadian Armed Forces veteran and founder and first president of the Manitoba Filipino Business Council — will help with Manitoba's post-pandemic economic recovery, the news release said.

Alan Lagimodiere, the MLA for Selkirk, is Manitoba's new minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations. (Legislative Assembly of Manitoba)

On top of the two new executive council members, Lakeside MLA Ralph Eichler was sworn in as minister of agriculture and resource development, replacing Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen. Eichler was minister of economic development and jobs.

Eichler's immediate priority will be to develop drought relief support for farmers and ranchers, the province said.

The following ministers' portfolio responsibilities have not changed: