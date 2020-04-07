Province again asks Manitobans, businesses to help provide needed supplies to fight COVID-19

The provincial government is again asking Manitobans and local businesses to enlist to supply products or services needed to battle the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Specifically, the province is looking for help from the garment industry, which could help fabricate things that require sewing, says a news release issued by the province Tuesday.

The province is seeking N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, medical gowns and "additional medical supplies."

Manitoba businesses able to provide supplies — or able to revise their operations to make the required products — can apply online to provide their services. The procurement office will contact people after they fill out the form, the province says.

Anyone with personal protective equipment that is in the original packaging, clean and in usable condition can donate the supplies to Shared Health. There are drop-off locations in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler and Steinbach.

Public health officials have said that the amount of PPE in stock is still at adequate levels, but the supply chain is strained and it will be tougher to get what is needed in the future.

As of Monday morning, there are 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 11 people are in hospital, seven in the ICU.

Two people have died from the virus, and 17 have recovered.

Manitoba's top public health officials will provide the latest data at 1 p.m.

