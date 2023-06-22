Remembering the victims of the fatal Manitoba bus crash

Family, friends and community members are grappling with losing their loved ones in one of Manitoba's deadliest crashes.

Fifteen people were confirmed dead Thursday, June 15, after a semi-trailer collided with a small bus that was carrying about 25 people — most of whom were seniors from in and around the western Manitoba city of Dauphin, about 150 kilometres north of Carberry.

Ten survivors — six women and four men who ranged in age from their early 60s to late 80s — were rushed to hospital after the crash. On Wednesday, June 21, Manitoba RCMP said one of the women had died in hospital after she sustained critical injuries in the crash.

The significant injuries suffered by those who died in the crash made it difficult to identify them individually, and the Manitoba RCMP did not officially publicly confirm the identities of those who died until Thursday, June 22.

"Hearts are broken, families are grieving, a community is feeling immeasurable loss," said Supt. Jeff Asmundson, Manitoba RCMP west district commander, during a news conference Thursday, where the victims' names were read aloud and families placed photos of their loved ones alongside other victims' pictures.

"The impact of this loss will be felt for a long time to come."

This story is a work in progress. It will be updated as more information about the victims is shared.

Louis Bretecher, 81

Louis Bretecher is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Louis Bretecher was a proud husband, father and grandfather who was greatly loved by his family.

"He will be forever missed and all who knew and loved him will remember him," his family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

Margaret Furkalo, 82

Margaret Furkalow is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Margaret Furkalo, 82, is one of the people who died following the collision. "Forever in our hearts," reads a statement her family provided to RCMP.

Vangie Gilchrist, 83, Gilbert Plains

Vangie Gilchrist is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Vangie Gilchrist, 83, from Gilbert Plains, Man., is one of the people who died following the collision.

Ann Hill, 81, Dauphin

Ann Hill is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Ann Hill, 81, was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

"For those wishing to remember Ann, her family asks that you hug your loved ones, cherish them and let them know how much they mean to you and how much you love them," the obituary says.

An obituary published on the Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services website says she formerly lived in Rorketon, Man.

Helen Kufley, 88, Dauphin

Helen Kufley is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Helen Kufley, of Dauphin, Man., was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always turn to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly," her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

An obituary published on the Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services website says she formerly lived in Gilbert Plains, Man.

Arlene Lindquist, 68

Arlene Lindquist is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Arlene Lindquist was a mother, grandmother and loving friend, her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

Dianne Medwid, 70

Dianne Medwid is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Dianne Medwid, 70, is one of the people who died following the collision.

Nettie Nakonechny, 87, Dauphin

Nettie Nakonechny is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Nettie Nakonechny, 87, of Dauphin, Man., was a longtime Dauphin resident and former teacher who was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage.

She was also a beloved "baba" not only to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also to many others who knew her, her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

"She will be missed by all who loved her," the statement said.

Shirley Novalkowski, 76

Shirley Novalkowski is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Shirley Novalkowski, 76, was a mother, grandmother, and loving sister, her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

Frank Perzylo, 82 and Rose Perzylo, 80, Dauphin

Frank and Rose Perzylo were among the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Frank Perzylo, 82, and Rose Perzylo, 80, from Dauphin, Man., were among the people who died following the collision.

Jean Rosenkranz, 82

Jean Rosenkranz is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Jean Rosenkranz, 82, is one of the people who died following the collision.

Donna Showdra, 79, Dauphin

Donna Showdra is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Donna Showdra, 79, of Dauphin, Man. will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

An obituary published on the Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services says she formerly lived in Grandview, Man.

Lillian Stobbe, 73, Dauphin

Lillian Stobbe is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Lillian Stobbe, 73, of Dauphin, Man., was a mother, a grandmother, and a loving friend, her family said in a statement provided to RCMP.

An obituary published on the Pathways Funeral Services website says she formerly lived in Winnipegosis, Man.

Patsy Zamrykut, 88, Dauphin

Patsy Zamrykut is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

Patsy Zamrykut, 88, from Dauphin, Man., is one of the people who died following the collision.

Claudia Zurba, 87, Fork River, Man.

Claudia Zurba is one of the people who died as a result of a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus in Manitoba. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Claudia Zurba, 87, from Fork River, Man., was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

"You were loved beyond words and we miss you beyond measure," her family said in a statement provided by RCMP.

"We will love you forever. Our hearts were shattered that day."