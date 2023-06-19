Manitoba premier joins RCMP, Shared Health for Monday news conference about bus crash

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will speak with reporters today about the bus crash that killed 15 people and left 10 others seriously injured last week.

The news conference will take place at RCMP D Division headquarters in Winnipeg at noon CT. Stefanson will be joined by Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services with Manitoba RCMP, and Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health, the provincial organization that co-ordinates and oversees many health services.

CBC Manitoba will livestream the news conference here and on Facebook.

A minibus was carrying a group of seniors from Dauphin, Man., and the surrounding area to a casino last Thursday when it was hit by a semi-trailer truck near the town of Carberry, about 150 kilometres south of Dauphin.

Shared Health said in a statement Sunday that six of the 10 injured people remain in critical condition.

The names of those who died have not officially been released.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash. Mounties have said the truck was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway when the southbound bus crossed at an intersection at Highway 5.

Police say dashcam footage from the truck shows it had the right-of-way.

As of Friday, investigators had not yet spoken with the bus driver, who remained in hospital.