Winners, losers and highlights from Manitoba's 2020 budget

The Manitoba government is keeping a tight leash on spending and delaying some promised tax cuts as it prepares for the economic effects of a stock-market plunge and COVID-19.

The Progressive Conservative budget released Thursday follows through on some tax-cut promises from the election campaign last year, when the Tories won their second-straight mandate.

Here are some of the highlights:

The province estimates health-care costs this year could jump by between $50 million and $200 million due to COVID-19, and government revenues may drop anywhere from $160 million to $682 million.

The budget for emergency expenditures is to double to $100 million.

The province is to put another $300 million into its rainy-day fund to provide a cushion against unexpected costs or economic slowdowns.

Manitoba Housing to move away from owning properties over the next five years.

Spending increases in areas such as health and family services to be kept below two per cent.

Budget predicts a deficit of $220 million, down from $325 million in the current fiscal year. Plan is to balance the budget before the next election in 2023.

Winners

Drivers: Vehicle registration fees are to be cut by 10 per cent July 1.

Families with estates: Probate fees are to be eliminated July 1.

Taxpayers: Fees for preparing personal income tax returns are not to be subject to the provincial sales tax as of Oct. 1.

Flood prevention: The province plans to double the money available for emergency expenditures to $100 million.

Losers

Homeowners: An election promise to remove the sales tax from home insurance is not to happen this year.

Salon customers: Another election promise to remove the sales tax from haircuts over $50 and from many salon services is also to be delayed.

Smokers: Tax on a carton of cigarettes is to rise by $1 on July 1.

Some working parents: The government plans to remove the maximum daily fee at a small number of daycare centres that use a development tax credit.