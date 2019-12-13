Manitoba's deficit lower than expected as education, housing spending drops
New figures from Manitoba's finance department show the province is expecting to be $350 million in the red for the fiscal year that will end in March.
The Manitoba government says its deficit is running a little lower than expected.
New figures from the finance department show the province is expecting to be $350 million in the red for the fiscal year that will end in March.
That is $10 million lower than the Progressive Conservative government predicted in the budget last spring.
Finance Minister Scott Fielding says health-care spending is running above budget, but other departments are tracking lower than expected.
One of the biggest factors is a sharp drop in infrastructure spending in areas such as education and housing.
The government has promised to balance the budget by the 2022-23 fiscal year, and Fielding says the latest numbers show the province is on track to meet that target.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.