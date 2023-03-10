PCs introduce budget-implementation bill, say whether it passes is up to NDP

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government introduced a budget-implementation bill on Friday and effectively challenged the Opposition NDP to get in the way of tax relief during an election year.

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen (Spruce Woods) introduced Bill 14, the Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, which would enable most of the tax cuts announced in the proposed provincial budget for the 12-month period that begins on April 1.

Those cuts include increasing the basic personal exemption from income taxes from $10,145 last year to $15,000 this year, a change that would save most Manitobans $448 on their 2023 income taxes.

Cullen said if the budget-implementation bill passes by June 1, employers could begin withholding less provincial income taxes from paycheques as soon as July.

"We want to make sure everybody fully understands these tax savings will take place this year," Cullen said following question period at the Manitoba Legislature.

The finance minister then said it's up to the Opposition NDP to decide whether the budget-implementation bill is debated during this sitting of the legislature.

"If that doesn't pass, people won't be eligible for their tax savings," he said.

While the Opposition does have the power to hold back the budget-implementation bill this spring, nothing prevents the PC government from calling back the legislature this summer and passing retroactive budget implementation legislation.

As well, there is no clear advantage for the NDP to delay a debate over the bill, as a summer sitting would allow the PCs to claim the Opposition is getting in the way of tax relief only months before a provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

While the New Democrats have already signalled they will vote against the budget, there is no indication they will choose to make the budget implementation bill one of five pieces of legislation they can hold back past June 1, when the spring sitting ends.

The budget and the budget implementation bill are two separate pieces of legislation.

After Cullen spoke, NDP finance critic Adrien Sala (St. James) would not say whether the Opposition will choose to hold back the budget implementation bill.

"We look forward to giving it a closer look and engaging in debate in the house," Sala said after question period.

He suggested the NDP is not concerned the Tories are prepared to campaign against the party this fall on the basis of opposition to the budget.

"We can see that the PCs are trying to set up that kind of a situation, but Manitobans have seven years worth of reasons to know not to trust this government," he said.