Manitoba's latest provincial budget continues the Progressive Conservative government's efforts to claw out of the fiscal hole created by the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to address ongoing pressures on the health system and the economy.

The government's 2022-23 spending plan, announced Tuesday, slashes the deficit by more than $1 billion compared to last year, while forging ahead with an aggressive plan to reduce taxes, including a plan to eventually eliminate the education property tax.

Spending increases for most departments are moderate.

Speaking to reporters before presenting the budget at the legislature, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen was asked why the province is pursuing its efforts to cut taxes, even as the province faces pressure from the pandemic, inflation and global uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Governments and finance ministers are all about balancing priorities," he said.

"We simply think that it's not right to make Manitobans wait.... They need affordability now."

The Department of Health's budget increases by $105 million, or 1.6 per cent, which the province attributes in part to a wage settlement with the Manitoba Nurses. The budget also allocates $54 million for the newly created Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

The budget includes $110 million allocated to address the surgical and diagnostic backlog, up from $50 million in last year's budget.

It also puts $9 million toward increasing capacity in Manitoba's intensive care units. That will add 28 ICU beds to the province's current baseline capacity, which is 72.

The budget also includes a moderate boost for education funding, introduces an expanded tax credit program for residential renters, and commits a total of $18 million to index Rent Assist payments to inflation.

It also includes $630 million for the province's ongoing COVID-19 response, and other contingencies, such as the war in Ukraine.

The province projects a budget shortfall of $548 million for 2022-23, down from the forecast $1.4 billion deficit for the current fiscal year.

Despite that dramatic decrease, the province's fiscal outlook estimates it could still take years to balance the budget. Friesen told reporters the province is on track to eliminate its deficit within seven years.

Under the most optimistic scenario in the fiscal outlook, however, the province forecasts it could eliminate the deficit within the coming year.

Christopher Adams, adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba, described this year's budget as a "kinder and gentler" one compared to those under former premier Brian Pallister.

It attempts to appeal to people concerned about debt and taxes, while also addressing concerns about affordability, Adams said.

"I think the government is hitting on a number of notes to shore up their support among middle-class voters and that's something they have to do if they're going to survive in 2023."

The education property tax rebate will rise from 25 per cent to 37.5 per cent this year, and again to 50 per cent in 2023.

Owners of residential and farming properties will see their rebate increase on average from $371 in 2021 to $581 in 2022, and then to $774 in 2023, according to the province.

Commercial property owners will continue to receive a 10 per cent rebate.

Renters previously received a 20 per cent credit on annual rent paid, up to a maximum of $525 per year, as part of the education property tax rebate.

They will now be covered under a new program for residential renters.

Previously, the tax credit for renters was based on 20 per cent of rent paid for the year, up to the $525 maximum. Now, the rebate will be based on a fixed monthly amount — but still limited to the $525 ceiling.

The rental rebate program will, though, expand to include people receiving Rent Assist and not enrolled in Employment and Income Assistance, as well as people living in social housing, adding up to 45,000 households to those who qualify for the credit.

This is the Manitoba Progressive Conservative government's seventh budget, and its first under the leadership of Premier Heather Stefanson.

Total spending in this year's budget is set to rise to $19.3 billion, from $18.3 billion last year. Revenues are expected to increase to $19.4 billion, up from the $18.7 billion forecast this year.

Notably, Adams said the budget does not contain any significant increases to fees or taxes.

The expected increase in revenues is driven mainly by growth in the economy, as well as increases to federal transfers, which are projected to increase by $610 million, or 10.8 per cent.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow 3.6 per cent in 2022, and by 2.8 per cent in 2023.

Net debt-to-GDP is expected to fall to 35.9 per cent, from a forecast 36.4 per cent for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The budget also includes more than $100 million on redeveloping the emergency room at St. Boniface Hospital, tripling its size.

Last year, the province announced $50 million for a new venture capital fund. This year, those funds will become available, although Friesen would not specify when.