$350M deficit projected in Manitoba budget to be unveiled March 11
Finance minister held public meetings across the province as part of budget consultation process
The 2020 Manitoba budget to be unveiled March 11 will project a deficit of $350 million, the province announced Friday.
That lower deficit is slightly ahead of plan, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a news release.
The budget will reflect the priorities of the community, including improved health care, community safety and tax relief, he said.
"Budget 2020 involved our most ambitious public community consultation schedule to date, which supplied us with valuable feedback and ideas to incorporate into our spending plans," he said.
The province held public meetings in Altona, Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Steinbach, Swan River, The Pas, Thompson and Winnipeg to consult with people.
It also used an online tool to engage Manitobans.
Premier Brian Pallister said Friday he realizes lowering taxes won't fix all of Manitoba's problems.
"We're consciously trying to make sure that we make the government work better for people and that we don't simply go back to households across the province, many of whom are struggling, and ask them to pay higher taxes every year," he said.
"That will help strengthen Manitoba families, and that will help strengthen Manitoba small businesses and help us all create better economic security together here in our province."
