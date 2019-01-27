Eagerly awaited Manitoba budget drops March 7

The province says it will releases its 2019 budget on March 7, one day after the legislature resumes sitting.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the province is on pace for a $518 million summary deficit for the 2018-19 year — $117 million better than the year before.

"I look forward to updating Manitobans on the significant progress we have made and the next steps we will take to make Manitoba the most improved province in Canada," Fielding said in a release Sunday.

Meanwhile, the City of Winnipeg has delayed its budgeting process as it waits to learn what's in store from the province.

In recent weeks, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has called out the province for the delay, comparing the uncertainty it has created to Netflix thriller Bird Box.

"We should be taking our blindfolds off and we should know with greater certainty in advance what we're dealing with so we can make more informed decisions," Bowman said on Jan. 15.