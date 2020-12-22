Manitoba expands funding for businesses impacted by COVID-19

The province is expanding its bridge grant program for businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, extending the application period to March 31 and tripling the amount for first-time applicants.

Eligible businesses that received a first and second bridge grant payment, worth up to $5,000 each, will automatically receive a third payment of the same amount as soon as Friday, Premier Brian Pallister announced on Tuesday.

New applicants will be eligible for a one-time payment of a maximum of $15,000.

"We are here to help as best we can in these difficult times for our small business community," Pallister said.

The third round of payments will provide $67 million in immediate support to eligible small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profits and charities impacted, the province says.

The province originally set aside $200 million for the program, but the additional payments will bring the total to $215 million.

So far, about 14,000 Manitoba businesses have applied for the bridge grant, Pallister says.

The program was first announced on Nov. 10, 2020, offering businesses impacted by the restrictions $5,000 in support up front.

Pallister says there may be more supports coming for industries that are hardest hit by the pandemic, including restaurants and hotels.

"I wouldn't take anything off the table. We have another $50 million we're looking to allocate."