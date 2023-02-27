Police watchdog to investigate after man says Brandon Police officers assaulted him during October arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog will investigate the circumstances around the arrest of a man last October that resulted in him being taken to hospital.

Brandon police had responded to a possible break-in in the 1300 block of 5th Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. 2022.

The resident informed police that her ex-boyfriend had kicked in the door and threatened her before fleeing, according to a police news release issued at the time.

A Brandon Police Service dog tracked the man's location to south east of 6th Street and Richmond Avenue, where police arrested him.

The Independent Investigation Unit noted that police used force during the arrest, and the suspect was then taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre where he was treated and released back into police custody, according to a release issued Monday.

According to the IIU release, the man contacted BPS on Feb. 21 and told them he'd been assaulted by police officers over the course of his arrest. On Feb. 24, BPS reported the incident to the IIU.

The IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details will be provided until the investigation is complete.

More from CBC Manitoba: