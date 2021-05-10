Manitoba woman, 5-year-old daughter reported missing last week found safe, Brandon police say

A mother and daughter from the Brandon, Man., area who were reported missing last weekend have been found safe, police say.

A 26-year-old woman had been last seen picking up her five-year-old girl from daycare on May 6.

She had missed her weekend work shifts and people couldn't reach her by phone or social media. The woman and her daughter weren't at home either, police said.

Family had told police that the mother and daughter may have driven to Portage la Prairie or Winnipeg.

But on Sunday night, the Brandon Police Service issued a news release saying officers had found the woman and her daughter and both are fine.

Brandon police thank the public for their help.

