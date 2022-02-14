Border protest needs to end, Manitoba infrastructure minister says but offers no solutions

Manitoba's new infrastructure minister wants to see the border blockade ended but seems unsure how to go about it.

Doyle Piwniuk, appointed to cabinet last month, waffled when asked on Monday how to bring an end to the protest that began blocking the border crossing near Emerson four days ago.

Protestors at the border and in front of the Manitoba legislative building in downtown Winnipeg say they won't leave until all COVID-19 mandates are removed.

"I really would like to see the blockades discontinue," Piwniuk told reporters, saying trucking companies not part of the protest, but prevented from entering the U.S., are losing a lot of money.

When asked what his government intends to do, Piwniuk flip-flopped between calling it a federal issue, then the responsibility of the provincial justice department and RCMP.

He then suggested anyone needing to cross the border can look to other ports of entry, such as Gretna, about 30 kilometres west.

Piwniuk acknowledged the inconvenience but said "we want to make sure there is a respect on both parts."

"We want to have respect for peaceful protesting but at the same time, we want to make sure our trade is still with the U.S."

Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk insists the Manitoba government is "monitoring the situation on a regular basis" and "doing everything possible" to ensure vital cargo like medical supplies and livestock gets through. (Government of Manitoba/YouTube)

Appearing nervous at time, tripping over his words and short of breath, Piwniuk didn't seem to know what to say. He repeated specific talking points even if they didn't answer the question, and often cut himself off mid-sentence by starting new answers.

Asked why the province doesn't speak out and tell the protesters to go home, he reiterated the desire for peaceful demonstrations while allowing international trade to resume.

He insisted the government is "monitoring the situation on a regular basis" and "doing everything possible" to ensure vital cargo like medical supplies and livestock gets through.

RCMP negotiating to open a lane

However, an RCMP spokesperson said there has been no change in the blockade, where about 75 vehicles, including semi-trailer trucks, pickup trucks, farm and construction machinery and even snowplows are blocking all lanes leading to the border.

RCMP negotiators spoke with the protest organizers on Monday in an attempt to open up a lane of traffic to allow vehicles to cross in both directions, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email to CBC News.

No tickets have been handed out or arrests made in regard to the border blockade, he said.

RCMP negotiators plan to speaking with protest organizers on Monday to try and get a lane of traffic reopened. (Submitted by RCMP)

The protests are part of a number of demonstrations in cities and border crossings across Canada by people against pandemic restrictions and a federal vaccine mandate for truckers.

When Piwniuk was told that a protest in Windsor was recently cleared after a provincial state of emergency was declared, he called thst link across the Ambassador Bridge more vital than the port at Emerson.

"We want to defuse the situation but at the same time we want to make sure that we work with our justice department and then continue, hopefully," he said, cutting his sentence short..

"We don't want our transportation corridors blocked any longer," he said after starting over, but added he doesn't think it's necessary for military to be called in.

Invoking Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday told his caucus he will invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act to give the federal government extra powers to handle anti-vaccine mandate protests across the country, sources say.

Those sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the prime minister informed the premiers of his decision this morning.

The Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in the 1980s, defines a national emergency as a temporary "urgent and critical situation" that "seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it."

It gives special powers to the prime minister to respond to emergency scenarios affecting public welfare (natural disasters, disease outbreaks), public order (civil unrest), international emergencies or war emergencies.

Following a first ministers' meeting with Trudeau, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she is not certain the Emergencies Act should be applied in Manitoba.

"Winnipeg's situation is dramatically different from the one in Ottawa. The Emerson border situation is very different than the one faced in Windsor," she stated in a news release.

"In my view, the sweeping effects and signals associated with the never-before-used Emergencies Act are not constructive here in Manitoba, where caution must be taken against overreach and unintended negative consequences."

Stefanson said she will continue to take the advice of the RCMP and Winnipeg police and is being briefed on a daily basis by Manitoba Justice officials, who are in regular communication with law enforcement.

"These agencies remain satisfied that they have all the tools necessary and they have full tactical control over operations," she said in the news release

"All of the protesters have been heard. Our advocacy with the federal government over border and travel measures, and trucking mandates, continues. But it is time for the protests to end and for the rights of all Manitobans to be respected."

'Go home'

The Emerson port is one of the busiest between Windsor and Vancouver and it is being held hostage, said Dougald Lamont, leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

He called it "totally unacceptable" that Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen are refusing to enforce the law and make protesters to leave.

The province can easily do what the Ontario government did in Windsor rather than "turning a blind eye to people who are putting other people's lives at risk," he said, adding it is not a legal protest when people are prevented from performing lawful activities.

Start handing out tickets, enforcing the law and telling these people "your point is made, but you're breaking the law. Go home," Lamont said.

"Either we live in a society where we live by the rule of law, or we live by mob rule. And this is mob rule."