No tickets, arrests as Manitoba's main Canada-U.S. border crossing remains blocked by protest

There have still been no tickets given or arrests made in connection with protesters who have now been blocking Manitoba's main international border crossing for more than three days, RCMP say.

While an initial estimate pegged the number of vehicles — including semi-trailer trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles — at about 50, that number was closer to 75 by midafternoon on Sunday, Mounties said in a news release.

That number continues to fluctuate as vehicles arrive and depart the blockade, which has shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson since the early morning hours of Feb. 10, the release said.

All four lanes of Highway 75 at Provincial Road 200 remain blocked. Police say drivers should avoid the Emerson area, or expect substantial delays.

While emergency vehicles and some agriculture transports continue to have access, there is otherwise no traffic flow in the area, the release says.

Officers in the area are also reporting extremely poor weather, including blizzard conditions.

Officers from the Emerson and Morris RCMP detachments have been at the scene since the first vehicles arrived on Thursday, and have gotten help from other Mountie detachments and units across the province, the release says.