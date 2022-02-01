Blizzard conditions close highways amid winter weather warnings for most of Manitoba

Manitoba faced a combination of blizzard, snowfall, blowing snow advisories and extreme cold warnings Tuesday morning as an Alberta clipper swept through the province, Environment Canada says.

The conditions brought blizzard warnings to most of the south, blowing snow advisories to the southeast and snowfall warnings stretching through the Interlake and up along the eastern part of the province.

Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the north and northwest.

The only areas that were not under some kind of warning included the northeast of the province, as well as Thompson, Flin Flon, The Pas, Swan River and surrounding areas.

The Alberta clipper was forecast to bring snow and winds in the 70 to 90 kilometre an hour range to the south that will make for near-zero visibility in some places, according to Environment Canada. Travel was expected to be hazardous.

The warnings caused the closure of several highways, including the Perimeter Highway, and many school divisions in the south to cancel classes.

Several incoming and departing flights at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport were either delayed or cancelled.

Transportation was cancelled for those participating in the the provincial Community Living Disability Services adult day programs in Winnipeg.

The following highways were closed:

Hwy. 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Hwy. 207.

Hwy. 1, from Hwy. 207 to Hwy. 12.

Hwy. 1 East from Winnipeg city limits east to Hwy. 11.

Hwy. 1 from St. Anne to Hwy. 11.

Hwy. 12 from Hwy. 1 to U.S. border.

Hwy. 1 from the Saskatchewan border to Portage la Prairie.

Hwy. 5 from the Saskatchewan border to Hwy. 261.

Hwy. 10 in Riding Mountain National Park.

Hwy. 20 from Ochre River to Highway 269.

Hwy. 45 from Russell to Rossburn.

Hwy. 50 from McCreary to Amaranth.

Hwy. 52, from Hwy. 59 to Mitchell.

Hwy. 59, from Winnipeg city limits to St. Malo.

Hwy. 68 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Lake Manitoba Narrows.

Hwy 75, from Winnipeg to Morris.

Hwy. 83 from Roblin to Russell.

Hwy. 276 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Spence Lake.

Hwy. 278 from Silver Ridge to Shergrove.

Hwy. 481 from Hwy. 68 to Hwy. 276.

Perimeter Highway

Conditions are expected to improve through the day, from west to east, as winds die down.

The blizzard warning was in effect for:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris (also under a freezing rain warning)

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Virden, Souris.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect for:

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Snowfall warnings were issued for the following places, where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected before conditions tapering off through the day: