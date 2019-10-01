Manitobans can now get birth, marriage and death certificates online
Move allows people to request documents 24-7
Manitobans can now go online to get birth, marriage and death certificates.
The provincial government announced the new option Tuesday and said it expects the online service to help streamline services, improve access and reduce delays. It also allows people to requests documents 24-7.
The online application system was funded through the province's Idea Fund, which puts money toward improving public services in Manitoba.
The Vital Statistics Agency began testing the online service in April and has received more than 5,000 applications since then.
To apply online for vital statistic documents, visit https://vitalstats.gov.mb.ca. It costs $30 to receive most types of certificates.
The province noted in its release, however, that there are some situations where applications must be mailed, including when supporting documentation is needed for the request.
