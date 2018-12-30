Pro soccer team, meth and a federal election: a look ahead at the big stories of 2019

With all that happened in 2018, it might seem exhausting to contemplate what big stories might break in the New Year. But the news never stops, and 2019 is already set to bring some major moments.

Manitobans will join the rest of Canada voting in a federal election, a new professional sports franchise will play its first season, and the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will release its long-awaited final report.

Break out your calendars and take a look at what will likely be some of the big stories of 2019.

New drug task force tackling meth

Members of the Bear clan Patrol found this bottle of methamphetamine in a community garden on Selkirk Avenue. (Facebook/Bear Clan Patrol Inc. )

The swirling vortex of Manitoba's meth problem and it's many spinoff effects dominated much of the news in 2018 and that shows no signs of stopping.

All three levels of government recently announced a new illicit drug task force, which will look at ways to curb the rising distribution and use of drugs, including meth. It will gather long and short-term ideas to fight drug use, improve programming and enforcement, and seek advice from health professionals on ways to better communicate the dangers.

The task force is expected to report its findings in June 2019.

Main Street Project has launched a campaign to raise money to open a new shelter in the former Mitchell Fabrics building, with space for at least 120 beds. That will free up space in their current location, potentially enabling them to open a meth detox unit, supervised injection site and managed alcohol program. The facility is expected to open in late 2019.

MMIWG inquiry final report

Commissioner Michèle Audette embraces Nikki Komaksiutiksak after emotional testimony at the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (CBC)

After almost three years of travelling across the country hearing from families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the national inquiry is expected to deliver its final report by April 30.

The commissioners heard from nearly 1,500 family members during 15 community hearings in every province and territory.

The end of the inquiry will come nearly 10 years after the Manitoba government, RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service launched a task force to review cases involving missing and murdered women in the province.

The inquiry had originally expected to wrap up in November, but the government gave the commissioners a six month extension. That extension was less than the extra two years requested by the commissioners, who have accused the government of trying to squeeze in the report before the next federal election.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has said the government plans to bring in several reforms, including an overhaul of the child welfare system, which has a vastly disproportionate number of Indigenous children in care.

Carbon tax will loom large in federal election

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister has joined a coalition of conservative politicians in Canada opposed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to reduce carbon emissions. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The 43rd Canadian federal election will fall on Oct. 21 this year, and the Liberal government's plan to reduce carbon emissions will likely become a focal point of the debate.

Manitoba's government has joined a conservative coalition of premiers and opposition leaders across the country who oppose the plan, which imposes a carbon tax on any provinces that don't bring in their own $50-per-tonne tax or equivalent cap-and-trade system.

At the local level, the Liberals will be looking to defend several Winnipeg ridings they snatched up in the last election when they swept the Conservatives from power.

Doug Eyolfson, who took the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding from former MP Steven Fletcher, will face former Winnipeg city councillor Marty Morantz, running for the Conservatives.

Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette unseated longtime NDP MP Pat Martin, is seeking his party's nomination. If successful, he will face community activist and NDP nominee. Kyle Mason.

Two incumbents are set to face off against the former MPs they defeated in the last election. Elmwood-Transcona MP Daniel Blaikie (NDP) is running against former Conservative MP Lawrence Toet. Former Winnipeg South Centre Conservative MP Joyce Bateman is looking to take back her seat from Liberal Jim Carr.

Valour FC kicks off opening season

Rob Gale has been named Valour Football Club's new head coach and general manager. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

Soccer fans in Winnipeg will have something to cheer for when newly minted professional team Valour FC plays its first season.

The team, operated by the Winnipeg Football Club, will play up to 10 other teams in the Canadian Premier League, including Halifax's HFX Wanderers FC, suburban Toronto's York 9 FC, Calgary's Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton.

The season will start in May and run until October. Home games will be played at Investors Group Field.

The team is in the process of building its roster and has already signed several players, including English striker Stephen Hoyle and centre back Skylar Thomas, a former Toronto FC first-round draft pick.

Soccer officials in the city hope the new team will energize young players and give them something to strive for.

Winnipeg Transit faces uncertainty

Winnipeg Transit faces potential labour strife and a system-wide review in 2019. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

Winnipeg Transit drivers haven't gone on strike since 1976, but they're threatening to walk off the job in 2019 if the City of Winnipeg does not take tangible steps to improve safety on buses.

The labour deal between the city and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 expires on Jan. 12. Bus drivers are upset the city has only taken modest steps to improve safety since the on-the-job killing of Irvine Jubal Fraser in 2017.

But this is only one potential storm on the horizon for Winnipeg Transit, which is about to undergo a broad review of its entire system. The review, due to be complete late in 2019, is expected to recommend major changes to the way transit operates, specifically in terms of routes.

But the city's ability to make substantive changes will be hampered by flat provincial operating funding. The province has frozen its contribution to Winnipeg Transit at 2016 funding levels.

While other jurisdictions fund transit improvements as a means of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the Manitoba government has only promised to help the city buy some electric buses. Whether the province follows through on this promise in 2019 remains to be seen.