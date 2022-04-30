Beef producers calling for help after losing calves in wet, cold, windy weather

Manitoba cattle ranchers are struggling through calving season this spring — a time that's normally warm enough to safely welcome newborns into the world is this year far too cold, snowy and wet, leading to thousands of deaths.

It's been a challenging year for the farmers, says Carson Callum, the general manager with Manitoba Beef Producers.

"We had a record drought last year that led to all sorts of challenges ... and now we're getting some of that moisture back, but the way it's coming back is very challenging."

Sometimes calves are born outdoors or too far from barns to bring the birthing cows back.

"Animals can get trapped in snow drifts, animals can get buried in snow and mud, so it's really exhausting for producers and they're out 24 hours a day, looking after those animals to make sure that [they] make it through the storm," Callum said.

Typically, 400,000 cows give birth in Manitoba every year, and he estimates nearly 2,000 calves died this spring. Some farmers saw their calves mortality rate double or triple.

Even more have become ill and need medical attention.

Southwest Manitoba cattle farmer Dallas McGee was among those who lost calves.

"We chose this time of year to calve and we have done for quite a few years just to kind of beat the weather, I would say, and unfortunately, this year, the weather is beating us," he said.

Manitoba Beef Producers says the wet weather is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it helps stave off drought, but on the other, it came at a very disruptive time over cattle season. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)

He says he's lost many more calves this spring than in previous years.

"To get them this far to when they're going to calve or when they'd have calved and to lose them, to lose their calf is pretty disheartening," McGee said.

Killarney Auction Mart general manager Allan Munroe has heard horror stories from farmers who he's spoken to at livestock auctions.

"It's just been really hard on the cattle. They're wet, they're cold, they're tired. They've you know, these guys had to move them around to better facilities to try and give them some protection from the elements that they normally don't need to," he said.

"Wind and rain are really tough on little calves. They're not strong enough to take it."

Report losses

Munroe is calling on farmers like McGee who have lost the little ones to report all losses to the Manitoba Beef Producers, including sickness and other issues related to inclement weather.

"So we can go to government and say this is what's happening and then we can start working towards what we can do about it," he said.

Every little bit will help farmers like McGee, who, on top of the loss of income from livestock deaths, are feeling the brunt of the rising costs of fuel, machine parts, food and other items.

"Any little bit of help from from the government on the losses I know is is greatly appreciated. And it goes a long way."