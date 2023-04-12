CBC Manitoba's Caroline Barghout named best local reporter at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

A Winnipeg journalist is coming home with an extra piece of hardware.

Caroline Barghout, a CBC Manitoba investigative reporter, was named the best local reporter at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

"Congratulations to Caroline on her Canadian Screen Award. Caroline is a senior reporter with CBC Manitoba's I-team which has a long history of holding power to account and uncovering truths. Caroline is passionate about the stories she tells and this award is a testament to that important work," CBC Manitoba managing editor Melanie Verhaeghe said in a statement.

Barghout previously won a Radio Television Digital News Association award in 2019 for her work on a Winnipeg reservist who committed suicide.

She wasn't the only CBC Manitoba staffer who was nominated for a national award.

Jillian Taylor, executive producer of news for CBC Manitoba, was nominated in the best information segment category for her work as senior producer on the story Burden of Proof.

CTV's W5 took home that award.

"Congratulations also to the other nominees and to the entire team of talented and committed journalists here at CBC Manitoba telling stories every day that matter to Manitobans," Verhaeghe said.

CBC/Radio-Canada had 320 screen award nominations this year, with 22 of those nominations in CBC News, current affairs and local.