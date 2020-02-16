Manitoba Hutterites to face off one last time at charity hockey game

Only a handful of parents and spouses watched the first hockey game between women from Manitoba's Baker Hutterite Colony and the nearby town of MacGregor, Man., 10 years ago — and so much has changed since then.

"The first game, the rink was super quiet," said organizer Tirzah Maendel , who plays on the Baker Colony team. "The crowd has grown each year. I think the excitement level has increased."

As the teams prepare to lace up their skates for the tenth and final year, Maendel said part of the appeal is the spectacle of the Baker Colony team clad in long skirts and jerseys playing against the Macdonald Iron Maidens decked out in full hockey gear.

"I think word got out and people were more intrigued at us being able to play in our skirts," said Maendel, who helped start the annual event.

The other reason is altruistic. A few years ago, the teams decided to use the annual event to raise money for people in the community. Once, it was a local women's centre. Another time, playground equipment for the town of MacDonald, which is about 96 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Maendel said the annual game had more of an impact on the community than she could have ever imagined. (Tirzah Maendel/Submitted)

This year, the teams are fundraising for two local refugee families from Syria who are hoping to bring more of their family to Canada, Maendel said. For the Baker Colony, it's a cause that hits close to home.

"We're Hutterites. We know how important our extended family is, and they're here on their own," said Maendel. "We've stepped in and tried to be the family for them, but it's not the same."

She said the way the two groups have come together to plan the final game has been a testament to the annual event's impact on the community, right down to the food that will be sold at Monday's game: shawarma, falafel and other Syrian food.

'It hasn't been easy'

What started as a simple hockey game a decade ago has had a ripple effect across the Hutterite community, Maendel said, because other Hutterites colonies didn't approve.

"It's definitely raised important discussions and healthy conversations, because not all Hutterites are supportive of this game or the idea that women do play," she said. "It hasn't been easy."

Maendel said the game also brought up questions about whether it was a good idea for Hutterites to be playing outside of the colony — but it's actually been one of the things that helped them build relationships with the other community.

Players from the Baker Hutterite Colony at a past annual charity game. (Tirzah Maendel/Submitted)

"We know the people and they do come to our games and they're equally supportive of both teams, so in terms of building community and connecting with outsiders, it's been so positive," she said.

"People will approach me in town and comment about the game, and even non-Hutterite women have come up to me and said, 'Tirzah, I've started skating, and I couldn't play against you but I'm skating.' And it's been awesome to get that type of feedback as well."

Now that the final charity game is on the horizon, Maendel said she's torn about how to feel.

"We feel it's sort of run its course. We're happy to sort of cap it on a high and 10 [years] seemed like a good, solid number," she said. "I simply feel it's done more than its intention was. And I'm really happy for that."

The teams will face off for the last time on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Stride Centre Arena in MacGregor. Admission is by donation.