Manitoba launches pilot project and doubles capacity of existing program to monitor people on bail

The Manitoba government is taking steps to ensure people who are out on bail and considered a high risk to public safety will be more closely monitored, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says.

"There certainly are things we can do to ensure those who are on bail have the right supervision," Goertzen said at a news conference on Monday.

The province is doubling the current capacity of an intensive probation program that provides closer supervision of offenders who are a very high risk to community safety.

The program now has space for 200 people, up from 100, who are out on bail, and can provide them with access to a full-time psychologist and an increased number of probation officers and community corrections workers.

"It involves both support, because they're individuals who might need … mental health supports and other support, but also significant check-ins to make sure that they're doing the things they're supposed to be doing and that they're court ordered to do," Goertzen said.

He anticipates roughly a dozen staff will be needed for the growing program.

The government will also launch a new pilot project in Winnipeg later this spring that will provide enhanced supervision and support for 25 men and 25 women facing serious charges.

Finally, the province is planning to put out a request for proposals to start a state-of-the-art electronic monitoring program to supervise roughly 100 people who are on bail, Goertzen said.

In 2022, nearly 20 per cent of people who were charged with violent crimes were out on bail, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said at the news conference.

When it came to homicides, 16 per cent of the people charged were on bail or on probation that year, he said.

"These are kind of staggering numbers for us. It's an indication to me that we need to make some changes to our bail systems and our probation systems," Smyth said.

The province and Smyth have pushed for bail reform at the federal level.

David Lametti, the federal justice minister, has indicated bail reform will be introduced by the end of the spring session of Parliament.

Goertzen hopes that promise is delivered on.

"If we continue to see individuals who are released who shouldn't have been released, it becomes very, very difficult to have the resources to monitor a large group of individuals who shouldn't have been released to begin with," he said.