90-year-old Holocaust survivor training to be a competitive badminton player

A Winnipeg Holocaust survivor and nonagenarian is in training to become a competitive badminton player.

Stefan Carter is 90, but he's spent the last 37 years sharpening his game.

The passion started when he and his neighbour were looking for something to do to keep active, which the retired doctor knows is good for his health.

Carter came to Winnipeg from Poland, where he grew up, after the Second World War. During the Holocaust, Carter lived in the Warsaw Ghetto, the largest Jewish ghetto in German-occupied Europe. Neither of his parents survived the war.

Earlier this year, Carter received the Manitoba Badminton Association Sport for Life Award, honouring his decades-long dedication to the sport.

"You always strive to improve," Carter said. "That's what they say, you know, the Winnipeg Jets and Blue Bombers keep saying — we'll try to get better."

With files from Marjorie Dowhos