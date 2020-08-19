Share your concerns about returning to school this fall

Students, teachers and parents are preparing for a return to school this September like no other in recent history.

CBC Manitoba wants to hear from you about your concerns about back-to-school plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is there an issue you want us to dig into? Are you worried about how parts of the school plan might affect you? What questions do you want answered?

We also want to hear your stories about how you're preparing for such an uncertain school year, whether you're a high school student bracing for remote learning or a music teacher trying to figure out all the new rules.

Your insight will help us cover the return to school across the province.