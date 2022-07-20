Around half of Manitoba's positive COVID-19 cases are now caused by the fast-spreading BA.5 coronavirus subvariant, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday.

BA.5 — a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant — "has been steadily increasing over the past many weeks and we anticipate that it will continue to trend," Roussin said at a news conference, where he also announced plans to roll out vaccines for kids under the age of five.

Roussin says the province's latest modelling points to a decline in COVID-19 case numbers, but that does not factor in the BA.5 variant, which is more immune evasive than previous strains.

Despite the likelihood of cases increasing over the next few months and into the fall, Roussin says there are no plans to further expand eligibility for second boosters of COVID-19 vaccines or bring back mask mandates.

Roussin cites lagging third dose uptake — only 55 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had that first booster — and a potential "bivalent" vaccine campaign in the fall as the reasons for not expanding eligibility for the second booster shots.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently available are "monovalent" vaccines, which were developed with the original strain of the virus in mind.

A bivalent vaccine, like the one Moderna is developing, would target specific portions of the virus seen in both the original strain and newer strains.

"Because there's going to be a three-to-six-month interval between doses, a large fourth-dose campaign right now could potentially delay the receipt of a possibly better vaccine in the fall," Roussin explained.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization's most recent recommendations suggest that a fourth dose should only be given to people with the highest risk of severe COVID-19.

In Manitoba, current eligibility for fourth doses includes individuals aged 50 and older; First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 30 and older; residents of personal care homes and elderly people living in group settings; and moderately to severely immunocompromised people aged 18 to 49.

Elsewhere in the country, some provinces like Ontario and Quebec have expanded their fourth dose eligibility to anyone 18 and older in response to the BA.5 variant surge.

