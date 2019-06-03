Manitoba Avenue house fire death considered suspicious, police say

Winnipeg police are treating a house fire as suspicious in nature after finding a man dead inside on Saturday night.

Emergency crews went to a home on Manitoba Avenue, between Power and McGregor streets, at 10:50 p.m. after reports of a fire.

The 2½-storey home was engulfed in flames and smoke by the time crews arrived. Two people had already escaped and one of them was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A man in his 60s was found dead inside but his name hasn't been released. A cat also died.

Two people escaped the house fire, but one person and a cat died. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Few details have been released. Police aren't yet treating the case as a homicide, but Const. Jay Murray told media Monday that the fire and death are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

