Manitoba Avenue house fire death considered suspicious, police say
Winnipeg police not yet investigating death as homicide, Const. Jay Murray says
Winnipeg police are treating a house fire as suspicious in nature after finding a man dead inside on Saturday night.
Emergency crews went to a home on Manitoba Avenue, between Power and McGregor streets, at 10:50 p.m. after reports of a fire.
The 2½-storey home was engulfed in flames and smoke by the time crews arrived. Two people had already escaped and one of them was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A man in his 60s was found dead inside but his name hasn't been released. A cat also died.
Few details have been released. Police aren't yet treating the case as a homicide, but Const. Jay Murray told media Monday that the fire and death are considered suspicious.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.
