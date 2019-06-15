Skip to Main Content
Man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Manitoba Avenue house fire death: Winnipeg police
Manitoba

Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a deadly house fire that prompted a homicide investigation. 

Hubert Wilson McKay, 63, found dead inside home after fire on June 1


Police identified Hubert Wilson McKay, 63, as the person found dead after a blaze that engulfed a 2½-storey home on Manitoba Avenue at the beginning of June. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Winnipeg police have charged a 34-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly house fire that prompted a homicide investigation.

Hubert Wilson McKay, 63, was found dead inside a Manitoba Avenue home after a fire on June 1. 

Emergency crews arrived at the flame-engulfed home to find two people had safely escaped. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found McKay's body and a dead cat inside after the fire.

Police said in a news release Saturday they have arrested William Joseph Campbell, 34. He is charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

He was detained in custody, police said.

There have been 22 homicides in Winnipeg so far this year — the same number as in all of 2018.

