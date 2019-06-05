Manitoba Avenue house fire turns into homicide investigation
The investigation into a suspicious house fire death has turned into a homicide investigation. Police said Wednesday that Hubert Wilson McKay, 63, was the victim.
On Wednesday, Winnipeg police said Hubert Wilson McKay, 63, was the person found dead inside a Manitoba Avenue home after a fire on Saturday night.
Emergency crews arrived at the flame-engulfed home to find two people had safely escaped. The two were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Investigators found McKay's body and a dead cat inside after the fire.
Initially police treated the death and fire as suspicious but they're now treating McKay's death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
