4th fire this summer at Manitoba Avenue property 'suspicious,' torches landlord's plans

A Winnipeg landlord who spent months renovating his triplex on Manitoba Avenue following three fires earlier this year now says a fourth fire has finished the house for good.

While on the outside the beige home at 699 Manitoba Ave. looks relatively intact, the interior of the house was destroyed in the latest blaze on Friday night.

Walls inside are streaked with soot, while the ceilings and floors are charred black.

"I'm really sad about it because I spent a lot of money," Martin Dsouza said on Saturday. He said he has owned the rental property for nearly seven years. No one was living in the residence at the time of the fire.

"I'm losing interest in what I'm doing."

Winnipeg police confirmed emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue around 11 p.m. to put out a blaze, saying in a media release "the nature of the fire is suspicious" and the major crimes unit is investigating.

Landlord Martin Dsouza says he has owned the triplex at 699 Manitoba Ave. for nearly seven years. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Dsouza said problems at the property started in June, when a tenant accidentally lit part of the back of the house on fire while barbecuing.

Over the summer, Dsouza said he spent nearly $25,000 repairing floors, replacing windows, painting walls and putting in a new kitchen. He had hoped to be able to rent the house again in October.

"It's not just like a business for me. It's a family business, so we take good care of it.… We clean the property, we look after it just like a kid," he said.

"It was always filled with tenants. Good tenants."

Even though he boarded up doors and windows each time he left the house, the property was hit with two other small fires before the fourth and final one Friday night. Dsouza believes they were lit deliberately.

"We don't get good sleep nowadays in the night — me as well as my wife," Dsouza said.

Friday night's fire was also at least the third blaze to affect a home on Manitoba Avenue in recent weeks. Fire crews were called to two other Manitoba Avenue fires in the span of two days in August.

An insurance adjuster at Dsouza's property Saturday told CBC claims have been made for three fires at the house this summer.

Dsouza now has a contract to install hard-wired fire alarms and security cameras in all his properties in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Winnipeg police major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Manitoba: