Manitoba not doing enough to protect information systems: auditor general
Some ex-Shared Health employees didn't have access to system removed immediately: Auditor General report
Manitoba's auditor general says the provincial government needs to do more to protect its information systems from internal misuse and outside attacks.
A report from Tyson Shtykalo says Shared Health, which co-ordinates provincial health care, has given out privileged access to some workers without formal, documented approval.
The report says some people in Shared Health did not have their access removed immediately when leaving their jobs, and some had access to information that was not required for their job.
The auditor also says password requirements are not strong enough in Shared Health and some government departments including labour and government services.
Shtykalo is also calling for better monitoring of people who use information systems to detect unauthorized activity.
He says an unauthorized person able to access the government's information systems could steal data or disrupt government operations.
Province has already moved to fix some problems
Central Services Minister Reg Helwer says some of Shtykalo's recommendations, which were made directly to the departments before the report was published, have already been implemented.
"We moved on them quickly to ensure that we could make sure that Manitobans' data was safe," he said in an interview at the legislature on Thursday.
Helwer said unauthorized users are no longer able to access systems, and there is now a privileged access project to identify who should and should not have access to certain information.
He said there are still recommendations outstanding that the province is working to put in place, including one recommendation that calls for monitoring the activity of privileged users.
"Those are very personal things. Some people obviously don't enjoy being monitored. Most of us don't. So we have to make sure we work with the individuals on ... what's done on the systems as opposed to a broad brush approach to everybody being subjected to the same outcomes," Helwer said.
He said the province agrees with the idea of the policy, but thinks there should be different monitors for different departments.
With files from the CBC's Rachel Bergen
