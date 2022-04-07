Manitoba Education was not prepared for pandemic but was able to respond: auditor
Report makes 8 recommendations, including improving internet connectivity
Manitoba's auditor general says the Education Department was not prepared for the pandemic, but responded effectively to COVID-19.
A report from the auditor's office says the department had not considered risks to schools ahead of time and had no co-ordinated emergency plan.
The report also says the department was not prepared for a transition to remote learning.
Despite that, the report says, the department was able to provide support to schools and put in place incident management.
The auditor general makes eight recommendations, which include improving internet connectivity so that online learning is available across the province.
The government says it is working on improvements, and points to a recent deal with Xplornet Communications to expand broadband services in 350 rural and northern communities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?