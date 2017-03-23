Manitoba arts review big on positive words, short on action

A long-awaited government review of Manitoba's arts and culture policy includes promises to support the sector, but offers few details about how the province will accomplish that.

The 19-page report says the government will focus on economic development, promoting the value of the arts sector and ensuring diversity in the province's arts programming.

On funding, the government promised more reviews but no new investments.

"It's an action plan that's going to guide us in decision-making over the next five to 10 years," Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said at a reveal Tuesday morning at the Manitoba Museum.

The province promised to examine the way it doles out funding grants to simplify the application process and develop a website so funding opportunities can be widely shared.

It also will try to get the private sector to donate to museums and archives by developing a heritage trust program.

Public libraries under microscope

The government also promised to review the funding model for public libraries in order to "realign provincial funding."

Cox said a look at the long-term sustainability of public libraries is overdue.

The province said it would endorse programs that seek to increase broadband connectivity to First Nations, rural and northern Manitoba communities.

On the matter of ensuring diversity in cultural programming, the province said it will work with funding agencies and grant donators to support diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

The government also promised to work with Indigenous, Francophone and minority communities to ensure their cultures are visibly demonstrated, but did not explain how that would be done.

The review of the province's arts sector is the first in nearly 30 years.