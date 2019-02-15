New trial ordered for 2 men involved in $250K drug bust who argued charter rights were violated

Two Alberta men are headed back to court in connection with a bust involving more than $250,000 worth of drugs, almost two years after a Manitoba judge ruled police had violated their charter rights.

Charges were dismissed against Jaden Omeasoo and Benjamin White in June 2017 after a judge found police had not told them why they were being detained and failed to provide them with their right to counsel.

Omeasoo and White were charged with numerous drugs and weapons charges after Winnipeg police got reports of a road-rage incident in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2014.

Police came into contact with the pair while investigating reports that two men armed with handguns had gotten out of a red Chevrolet Silverado truck near the corner of Archibald Street and Nairn Avenue that morning.

A 911 caller described the two men as Caucasian — one wearing a white hoodie and a baseball cap and the other wearing a black hoodie or sweater and a baseball cap.

Initial contact with police

Responding officers spotted a red Dodge Ram truck that Omeasoo and Whiter were in parked at the Tim Hortons at Archibald Street and Fermor Avenue.

According to court documents, the officers watched one of the men get out of the passenger side of the truck and go into the Tim Hortons and then into the restaurant's washroom, before returning back to the truck.

Although only one of the men matched the racial description of the suspects — Omeasoo is Indigenous — only one was wearing a baseball cap, neither was wearing a hoodie or sweater, and their truck was of a different make than the one involved in the report, the officers approached the truck to see if it had been involved in the firearms incident.

After speaking with the driver, the officers used a flashlight to look into the truck — without informing the pair of their legal rights, court heard. Omeasoo and White were told they were free to go when no firearms were found.

But things changed for the Alberta men a few minutes later, when one of the officers went to the washroom in the Tim Hortons and found a .22-calibre bullet in the urinal. The officers decided the find gave them grounds to place the men under arrest and further search the truck.

This time police found a .22-calibre assault rifle in the truck, as well as more than two kilograms of drugs including cocaine, meth, ecstasy and pot with a street value of $256,460, according to court documents.

'A red herring'

While the officers advised Omeasoo and White of their legal rights when they detained them after finding the bullet, the judge at the pair's original trial determined their charter rights had been violated when the officers failed to do so before searching the truck for the first time.

The trial judge also ruled the bullet found in the urinal wasn't enough to justify their arrests, calling it as "close to a red herring as it could possibly be, rather than significant new evidence."

As a result, the judge ruled the evidence found in the truck and during a search of Omeasoo was inadmissible in court.

The Crown was forced to drop its case but filed for an appeal, arguing the officers had common-law authority to detain the accused. It was reasonable for the officers to suspect the men may have been involved in the firearm incident, the Crown argued.

In a judgment delivered April 12, the Manitoba Court of Appeals sided with the Crown and ordered a new trial.

"The trial judge's characterization of the discovery of the bullet as a 'red herring' is a failure to recognize the connection between the bullet and the firearms incident under investigation," wrote Madame Justice Janice leMaistre in the 21-page decision.

"The officers proceeded cautiously and acted reasonably and in good faith in the context of a firearms investigation.

"In my view, the seriousness of the charter-infringing state conduct does not favour exclusion of the evidence."

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court and a new trial date has yet to be set.

