Honey production, bees at risk due to drought in Manitoba

As is the case for most farmers in Manitoba this summer, drought-like conditions are causing concern for beekeepers in the province.

The chairperson of the Manitoba Beekeepers' Association says if we don't see any significant moisture soon, he'll have the lowest yield of honey production he's had over the last five years.

"I've never experienced conditions quite like this before, where it's been so hot, day after day," said Ian Steppler, who operates Steppler Farms in Miami, about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

"I quit looking at the forecast, actually. It's going to be 30 degrees, sometimes 35. It's been quite the challenge this summer."

Steppler is concerned the current drought may cause wildflowers to die this fall, leaving bees hungry.

"Nature … stages everything through the year to keep the bees nicely nourished," he said.

"As we go on, we're afraid the heat and dryness will kill pretty much all the fall flowers … [and bees] won't have enough to build up the winter nests."

WATCH | 'Bees do not like it': A video from Ian Steppler's YouTube channel shows smoky skies on July 20:

Manitoba's provincial apiarist echoes Steppler's sentiments.

Rhéal Lafreniére says the industry is worried that if conditions don't improve soon, winter bees will not have the sustenance they need to keep producing a brood for next spring.

Even with drought-resistant plants, without proper moisture content, the season will inevitably be cut short, he says.

"What we're hearing right now is that the honey production off of canola is certainly going to be down this year compared to normal. What we're really concerned about is how much of an impact it's going to have on total honey production."

Canola, Lafreniére says, "is our No.1 honey-producing crop in Manitoba," he said, since it's a vital source of the nectar and pollen bees need to make honey.

Rhéal Lafrenière is the provincial apiarist with Manitoba Agriculture. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

Other nectar sources, like sunflowers and alfalfa, can supplement canola. However, if it stays dry, the production season will be cut short, creating a loss of bees and a loss in revenue from honey production, he said.

"Canola, even though it might look like it's in flower and the bloom seems to be healthy, if it's drought-stressed, it won't produce much nectar, because it can't actually self-pollinate."

Supply, demand issues push prices up

One of the few encouraging signs this season for Steppler — who sells honey directly from Steppler Farms' 1,700-hive apiary, as well as through the Bee Maid co-operative — is an increase in the price of honey right now.

"We're at all-time highs for selling honey, even if we bring in a reduced honey crop. The price will bring in revenue to offset that — otherwise we'd be in tight shape."

Honey producers right now are generally getting upwards of $2.50 per pound, compared to $1.75 per pound a couple years ago, says Guy Chartier, the CEO of Bee Maid.

"The honey production in Canada in general for the crop of 2020, and the previous year's crop, were much lower than ... the five-year average before that," said Chartier.

That was driven by excess rain in Alberta, the largest honey-producing province in Canada, he said.

Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, more people were eating at home and buying honey in grocery stores, said Chartier.

"So you got a demand side — people eating more honey … and supply issues on the other side," driving up honey prices, he said.

"If you're in a low-production year, it sure is nice when the prices are higher, because at least you can generate hopefully the same type of revenue you could with a higher crop."

Chartier notes aside from lack of rain, the smoke from forest fires in the province is another factor that affects the bees.

"The bees don't like to fly in that stuff."

Bees, workers suffering from heat

He says the province is conducting surveys among commercial beekeepers starting next week and continuing into September to determine exactly how the situation is playing out for the producers.

The surveys will determine which nectar sources and which geographic areas of the province were most impacted by the hot and dry conditions.

The province also advises producers to start supplementing their bees earlier with sugar water, syrup or protein patties, which will be another added cost.

This still from a video featured on Steppler's YouTube channel shows smoky skies on July 20, 2021. 'I think all of Western Canada's on fire, and bees do not like it,' Steppler says in the video. (A Canadian Beekeeper’s Blog/YouTube)

Steppler says if the surveys find problems to address, the Manitoba Beekeepers' Association hopes there will be some government support for affected producers.

Aside from bees and production, Steppler says he worries about the well-being of his summer employees working outside in such hot temperatures. This year he hired six students from the Miami area to help pull honey boxes.

"Generally they have enough energy to throw boxes. By mid-August they get tired, but this year it's so hot from the start, it's relentless — they have no break from the heat. They're drained already and we're not through July yet," he said.

"I hope I can get these guys through the rest of the season."