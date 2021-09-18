Province withholds ambulance funding equal to salary increases

The City of Winnipeg is forecasting cuts to its ambulance services, after learning the province won't fund first responder salary increases.

"It is beyond comprehensible that they're asking us to cut our system at this time," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chairwoman of the protection, community services and parks committee.

Read more on this by clicking this link to the Winnipeg Free Press website.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.