Volunteer group helps Alonsa-area residents with heavy lifting, cleanup after tornado

More than a dozen volunteers from Manitoba and Ontario are helping residents and campers around Alonsa, Man., put their lives back together following a destructive tornado this weekend.

A group of 20 volunteers with Christian Aid Ministries converged in the rural municipality roughly 165 northwest of Winnipeg earlier this week to help after the EF-4 tornado hit Friday evening, leaving behind a path of destruction in the area as wide as 800 metres and killing a 77-year-old man.

"It's a good thing to do," said Vic Klassen, a volunteer from Polonia, Man. "If we had a storm, we'd like to have some help. Out of the goodness of our heart and what God has done for us, we're just spreading love around helping people in need."

Klassen is donating his time and equipment from his construction business to the cleanup effort at four of the worst-hit yards, including the one where Jack Furrier, 77, was found dead.

Others from the organization came from parts of rural Manitoba and northwest Ontario.

Crews work in the Oleschaks' yard on Tuesday after the tornado Friday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"I want to say thank you. There's people out in this world that care about people that they don't even know. If you look around there's no way this would've happened in two days, what these people have done," said Dianne Oleschak, looking around at the cleanup efforts on her property.

Oleschak took shelter in a basement during the storm as the tornado destroyed much of her property on Friday.

"Let these guys know how important they are and what wonderful people they are, and they are heroes," she said.

Abram Wiebe, another volunteer, said the heat on Tuesday made for a sweaty day, but the reward of helping others was worth it.

"It's definitely fulfilling," he said. "You can do something good and that's our main purpose here in this life."

Beach cleanup plan pending

The tornado also tore through Margaret Bruce Beach and Campground, destroying trailers and scattering debris across the campground, shore and into Lake Manitoba.

James Bruce, the campground owner, said a cleanup plan will be put together in consultation with the provincial emergency measures organization.

Christian Aid Ministries volunteers help Alonsa residents clean up after tornado 2:14

He's worried about potentially harmful debris in the lake, including metal, propane tanks and what he suspects is a trailer.

"There's some dangerous stuff out there," he said.

"But what I'm concerned about is there's lots of people come swimming here, little kids and stuff. This whole area should be dragged."