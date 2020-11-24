Public alert system to send provincewide test to Manitobans

Manitobans can expect to get a notification Wednesday as the wireless alert system undergoes a test.

The Alert Ready National Public Alerting System will send a test alert at 1:55 p.m. CT via television, radio, LTE-compatible wireless devices and internet services, the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization said in a statement.

Some people might not get the alert if their devices are out of out date or if they're out of range of an LTE network.

Regional cell tower coverage and device software and setting hitches may also prevent some from receiving the alert, the province said.

More information about the Alert Ready system is available online.

