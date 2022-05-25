Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
NDP says they're concerned changes could see alcohol sold in grocery stores, putting workers at risk
The Manitoba government says it is planning to make alcohol sales more convenient, which the Opposition says sounds like privatization.
Scott Fielding, the minister responsible for the provincial liquor and lottery corporation, says he will introduce Thursday a bill to set out the changes.
He wouldn't reveal details in advance, but says the changes will bring Manitoba more in line with other provinces by offering more selection and convenience.
The Progressive Conservative government introduced a bill two years ago that would have opened sales of hard liquor in urban areas to private sellers, but later withdrew the bill.
Fielding says the new proposed legislation takes a more gradual approach.
The Opposition New Democrats say they're concerned the changes could see alcohol sold in convenience or grocery stores and that could create a safety risk for workers.
