Much of western Manitoba under snowfall warnings as Alberta clipper moves through

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements for a number of regions in western Manitoba on Sunday, as an Alberta clipper continues to push snow through parts of the province.

The areas under a snowfall warning include:

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.

Flin Flon - Cranberry Portage - Snow Lake.

Grand Rapids - Waterhen.

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas - Wanless - Westray - Clearwater Lake Prov. Park.

Heavy snow will continue to fall in these regions before easing off later in the day on Sunday, Environment Canada said. Expect five to 15 cm of additional snow in these areas.

Manitobans in the affected regions should also prepare for travel conditions to change or deteriorate as snowfall might rapidly reduce visibility. Drivers are being reminded to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced while driving.

Special statements in more regions

Special weather statements were also issued by Environment Canada for the following areas in western Manitoba, due to the Alberta clipper:

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Virden - Souris.

The snowfall and strong winds could produce blowing snow, resulting in reduced visibility for drivers in these regions. A temperature drop might also freezes wet surfaces, the statement says.

Snow and winds will begin to ease off on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says, but expect poor travel conditions for these regions to last into Monday.

